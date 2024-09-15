Chuck Pagano’s hilarious response to playing at Lambeau Field

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts will take on the Green Bay Packers at the historic Lambeau Field on Sunday.

Being up north in Wisconsin, it gets really cold at Lambeau in the winter. The last time the Colts went to Green Bay in 2016, they had to make the trip in November.

This time, their trip to Lambeau comes in September. At kickoff on Sunday, it is supposed to be 85 degrees and sunny at kickoff.

“Hell yes,” former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano said about playing at Lambeau Field in September. “I’m signing up for 80 degrees, no wind, yes.”

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is excited about the weather up in Green Bay as well.

“Oh, you should know I’m excited man because I’m a Florida guy,” Richardson said. “I know it gets real cold there, and I don’t want to be freezing my butt off. So, I appreciate us playing them early.”

When Pagano was the defensive coordinator with the Bears, he had to go to Lambeau in late November and in December for his two trips. He said there is only one good thing about going there late in the season.

“The only thing great about going to Lambeau in December is in the locker room, they have the best hot chicken broth around,” Pagano said. “I mean, I couldn’t wait to get up there to taste the chicken broth.”

Playing in such a historic stadium was quite the experience for Pagano as well.

“You go down the steps, you go down this long tunnel, and then you enter that venue, It’s amazing,” Pagano said.

Pagano also mentioned that the field is really fast and slick, and that he hopes the Colts have cleats that work today.

The Colts will look to get in the win column on Sunday against the Packers. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

The Packers will be without their starting quarterback Jordan Love. Former Titan Malik Willis will start in place of him.

Chuck Checks In

Chuck Checks in Week 2

Watch Chuck Pagano’s full interview in the video above. Pagano talks about Richardson’s performance against the Texans, the concern for the Colts run defense, and more!

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF

Tune in at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV on every Colts Sunday for Countdown to Kickoff with News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun, former Colt Ken Dilger, Chuck Pagano, Colts Insider Kevin Bowen, and live hits from the stadium.

The only television postgame show airs right after the game with Anthony Calhoun and former Colt Marlin Jackson.