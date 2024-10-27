Chuck Pagano’s message to Anthony Richardson against Texans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson faces a familiar foe in the Houston Texans on Sunday.

This will be the third time that Richardson has played against Houston, and the first time that Richardson has played against the same team twice in a season.

Former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano had a simple message for the young Colts signal caller on Sunday.

“Do what you do best and take care of the football,” Pagano said. “Take what this defense gives you.”

Pagano said that Richardson should not press in third and long situations. He doesn’t need to make a heroic act. Just be efficient and take what the defense gives you.

“We just need for AR to clean up his game,” Pagano said. “Hit the easy completions. Work the pocket. Be clean in the pocket. Get your fundamentals right. We know he has arm talent out the yin yang. The throws he made against this team in Week 1, you think about the big plays, the things he can do with his legs, let’s just have a clean game by AR.”

Pagano added that Richardson knows the defense. They play good run defense, but they’re not going to throw a lot of stuff at Richardson.

Richardson has accounted for five touchdowns in two games against the Texans, two in the air and three on the ground.

He helped the Colts get the win in Houston last season, and he will try to do that again on Sunday.

The Colts and Texans are set to kick off at 1 p.m. at NRG Stadium.

