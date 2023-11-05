Chuck Pagano’s solution for the Colts’ recent woes amid three-game skid

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano joined WISH-TV’s “Countdown to Kickoff,” and detailed the biggest thing that the Horseshoe needs to fix to escape from its three-game skid.

CTK is Indy’s only hour-long Colts’ pregame television show, and Pagano joined live from his home in Boise, Idaho for his weekly segment, “Chuck Checks IN.”

Pagano, the Colts head coach from 2012-2017, says that the offense’s tendency to turn the ball over at a high rate needs to stop if the team wants to win games.

“You’ve got to take care of the football,” Pagano said. “Nine turnovers in the last three games has led to 41 points by our opponents. Just take care of the football. It’s hard enough to win games when you don’t turn the ball over.”

Watch the video above to hear the full conversation from Pagano in the segment “Chuck Checks IN.”

Pagano also talks about what to expect from Frank Reich’s first game against his former team, as well as how impressive the Colts’ ability to score in bunches has been this season.

Hear the former Colts coach every Sunday during the NFL season on WISH-TV. The weekly feature will air live at 11 a.m. on “Countdown to Kickoff.”

Immediately following the final whistle of the Colts game, switch back to WISH-TV for the Colts’ postgame show. The show is hosted by News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun and the Emmy-award-winning sports team.

Stay up to date with Colts news at WISHTV.com/Colts.

RELATED COVERAGE

—

Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, and on Facebook for updates on the Horseshoe all season long.