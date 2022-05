Indianapolis Colts

Colts 2022 schedule includes 2 Monday night home games

Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium against the New York Jets on Nov. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Thursday evening, the NFL officially announced the regular season schedule for all 32 teams.

Here are the details on the Colts 2022 regular season, which includes four primetime games:

Week 1: 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at Houston.

Week 2: 1 p.m. Sept. 18 at Jacksonville.

Week 3: 1 p.m. Sept. 25 vs. Kansas City.

Week 4: 1 p.m. Oct. 2 vs. Tennessee.

Week 5: 8:15 p.m. Oct. 6 at Denver (Thursday Night Football).

Week 6: 1 p.m. Oct. 16 vs. Jacksonville.

Week 7: 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at Tennessee.

Week 8: 4:25 p.m. Oct. 30 vs. Washington.

Week 9: 1 p.m. Nov. 6 at New England.

Week 10: 4:05 p.m. Nov. 13 at Las Vegas.

Week 11: 1 p.m. Nov. 20 vs. Philadelphia.

Week 12: 8:15 p.m. Nov. 28 vs. Pittsburgh (Monday Night Football).

Week 13: 8:20 p.m. Dec. 4 at Dallas (Sunday Night Football).

Week 14: Bye.

Week 15: Dec. 17 or 18 at Minnesota. Time to be determined.

Week 16: 8:15 p.m. Dec. 26 vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Monday Night Football).

Week 17: 1 p.m. Jan. 1 at New York (NFC).

Week 18: Jan. 7 or 8 vs. Houston. Time to be determined.

Single-game tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday.