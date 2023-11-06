Colts 2024 season tickets on sale now

Pregame activities at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 18, 2021. Season tickets for 2024 Indianapolis Colts home games are on sale now. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts are ready to welcome new members to its Season Ticket Member family next season and beyond.

The Colts’ 2024 regular season home schedule will feature eight regular season games and two preseason games, including matchups against the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears along with AFC South opponents, the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans.

The home lineup will also include a game against an AFC North team to be announced in the future.

Fans can secure their seats by:

Visiting colts.com/SeasonTickets

Joining a virtual chat with a Colts representative by clicking here

Calling the Colts ticket office at 317-297-7000.

Not sure where to sit? Fans can visit Ticketmaster’s Lucas Oil Stadium “virtual venue” to view the field from available seats.

Benefits of being a Colts season ticket holder include:

Flexible payment options, including a 12-month payment plan

Opportunities for VIP gameday access

Preferred gameday parking

Colts Pro Shop discount in-store and online

Invitations to exclusive meet & greet events with current players

Access to Super Bowl ticket drawings

Season ticket holders will also be able to use the Colts Buy-Back program to trade in individual games for funds usable toward future season ticket purchases.

The Colts defeated the Carolina Panthers 27-13 on Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. The team’s next game is Sunday, Nov. 12, in Frankfort, Germany, against the New England Patriots.