Indianapolis Colts

Colts acquire LB Grant Stuard in trade with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Evans #13 and Grant Stuard #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate after defeating the Buffalo Bills 33-27 in overtime at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts added to their roster on Tuesday by acquiring linebacker Grant Stuard in a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Colts sent their sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft to Tampa Bay in exchange for Stuard and the Buccaneers’ seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Stuard played in all 17 games for the Buccaneers as a rookie last season, compiling four tackles (one solo), one forced fumble, and 11 special teams stops. He also tallied three special teams tackles in two postseason appearances.

Stuard was originally selected by the Buccaneers in the seventh round (259th overall) of the 2021 NFL draft. He spent his college career at the University of Houston, compiling 191 total tackles and one fumble recovery return touchdown in 33 games.