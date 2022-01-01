Colts activate Wentz, 2 others from Reserve/COVID-19 list

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday activated quarterback Carson Wentz, offensive lineman Braden Smith and defensive back T.J. Carrie from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Wentz was placed on the list Tuesday.
Saturday’s transaction paves the way for Wentz, Smith and Carrie to play in Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
A change in the NFL’s policy announced hours after Wentz was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list reduced the required isolation time from 10 days to five, making it possible for him to play Sunday.