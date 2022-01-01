Indianapolis Colts

Colts activate Wentz, 2 others from Reserve/COVID-19 list

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) celebrates after scoring against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts on Saturday activated quarterback Carson Wentz, offensive lineman Braden Smith and defensive back T.J. Carrie from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Wentz was placed on the list Tuesday.

Saturday’s transaction paves the way for Wentz, Smith and Carrie to play in Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

A change in the NFL’s policy announced hours after Wentz was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list reduced the required isolation time from 10 days to five, making it possible for him to play Sunday.