Colts add 5 more players to COVID-19 list; total of 14 for month

A detail view of an Indianapolis Colts helmet is seen resting on an equipment chest in game action during a NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 4, 2020, at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts on Monday placed five more players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

They joined nine other Indianapolis players who’ve fallen prey to NFL protocols for the coronavirus in December, according to Colts transactions.

The latest on the list are safety Jahleel Addae, cornerback T.J. Carrie, linebacker Malik Jefferson, running back Marlon Mack and tackle Braden Smith.

On Saturday, before the Colts defeated the Cardinals 22-16, linebacker Darius Leonard, wide receiver Zach Pascal, and safety Khari Willis were put on the list. The team was down a total of eight starters for the Christmas night matchup.

On Friday, it was guard Quenton Nelson. A day earlier, it was guard Mark Glowinski. And on Wednesday, these players were added: defense end Kemoko Turay and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin joined the list Dec. 13, and center Ryan Kelly was added Dec. 4.