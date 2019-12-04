Colts add kicker to roster

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 17: Place kicker Chase McLaughlin #5 of the San Francisco 49ers kicks a 43 yard field goal against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the NFL game at Levi’s Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts have added a kicker to their roster amid controversy over the future for Adam Vinatieri.

The team announced Wednesday afternoon it had claimed kicker Chase McLaughlin off waivers from San Francisco.

McLaughlin has played seven games in his rookie season, split between the 49ers and the Los Angeles Chargers.

McLaughlin has made 13-of-17 field goals, and all of his 15 extra point attempts this season.

The Colts announcement did not mention Vinatieri’s future.

The team did list him on the day’s injury report, saying he had limited participation in practice due to a knee injury.

Vinatieri has struggled through one of his worst seasons in the NFL, missing 8-of-25 field goals and 6 extra points.

The Colts waived tight end Matt Lengel to make room on the roster.