Indianapolis Colts

Colts All-Pro lineman Quenton Nelson excited to play with QB Wentz

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s high expectations this upcoming season for the Colts and especially Indy’s offense.

There are a lot of weapons for the Horseshoe, from the running game to the passing game and then the quarterback. No doubt all eyes will be on Carson Wentz as he tries to get the Colts back in the post season and make a run at the Lombardi Trophy.

All-Pro lineman Quenton Nelson told News 8 that Wentz is the perfect fit for the Horseshoe.

“It’s been awesome. Outside of football he is an awesome guy. He’s a great guy. Actually cares about all of his teammates and asking what’s going on in their life. On the field, he knows how to flip the switch and he’s locked in. He has all the plays down, cadences are great, and watching him throw the football and roll out of the pocket, he is a very talented quarterback.”

Wentz and the Colts will open training camp July 28 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield