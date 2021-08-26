Indianapolis Colts

Colts All-Pro Quenton Nelson placed on COVID list

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The latest twist ahead of the 2021 regular season just arrived for the Colts.

On Thursday morning, the Colts placed free-agent addition Left Tackle Eric Fisher on the COVID-reserve list.

On Thursday evening, Colts All-Pro Left Guard Quenton Nelson joined him.

Nelson returned to practice on Monday, just shy of three weeks following foot surgery. He had practiced three consecutive days this week in a limited role during individual drills.

It is unclear whether Nelson is vaccinated. That may play a significant role in his availability for the regular-season opener, now just 17 days away against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The NFL’s rules for coaches, players, and team staffers who test positive vary based on the individual.

Fully vaccinated asymptomatic players can return to camp after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. Unvaccinated players must isolate for at least ten days regardless.

On Thursday, Nelson made it clear of his goal for the remainder of the preseason.

“I’m doing everything I can to get back for Week 1.”

As for Fisher, who is coming off a torn achillies suffered in the AFC Title Game this past January with Kansas City, his rehab timeline was more uncertain.

Fisher did not participate in any training camp practices, and while he was beginning to ramp up workouts behind the scenes, the timing of this news will undoubtedly hold up his timeline for the time being.

Additionally, if Nelson is merely involved in a close contact situation, that would indicate he is unvaccinated.

Unvaccinated players are isolated for five days if they have a close contact.

Vaccinated players are not required to step away.