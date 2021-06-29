Indianapolis Colts

Colts announce training camp schedule

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The 2021 Colts Training Camp will kick off July 27 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, the team announced on Tuesday.

For the first time since 2019, the Colts will welcome fans back to the training camp. The first practice open to fans will be held on July 28.

“Colts Training Camp is never the same without our fans alongside us, so we are thrilled to be able to welcome Colts Nation back to Grand Park this summer,” said Colts Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Roger VanDerSnick.

The camp is free to attend, but guests must get a free ticket to enter each day.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, fans won’t be able to interact with players or coaches and must stay at least 20 feet away at all times. This means that no autographs will be permitted at this time.

However, many other protocols are being relaxed or eliminated entirely — there will be no COVID-related capacity restrictions, there will be no COVID screening required for entry and masks will be optional. A “masks required” section will be available for fans who are high-risk or would prefer to sit in a masked area.

“This year more than any other, we look at Colts Training Camp as a celebration,” said Westfield Mayor Andy Cook. “It will certainly be a celebration of football and our favorite team, but it will also be a time to be thankful for the opportunity to just be together in a fun and festive environment.”

