Here’s what Chuck Pagano would do with Anthony Richardson

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anthony Richardson spent his first week as the Colts backup quarterback last week after the Colts decided to make a change at quarterback, making Joe Flacco their starter.

Flacco and the Colts offense struggled, scoring just six offensive points and the Colts lost to the Vikings 21-13.

Flacco will be the starter on Sunday against the Bills and moving forward, Colts head coach Shane Steichen said.

Former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano talked about the possibility of switching back to Richardson before the end of the season.

“If you lose a couple of games and Joe Flacco doesn’t turn into the joe Flacco that we know, maybe you insert AR back in the lineup then and see what the hell we got and see if he’s grown a little bit with this time off,” Pagano said.

Pagano thinks that the Colts should even use Richardson on Sunday against the Bills as a running threat to help the Colts score in the red zone.

“Even before then, I would stick him in today,” Pagano said. “There’s no threat of the run with Joe Flacco as a running quarterback. He can extend, but maybe there’s a package for him (Richardson), say down in the red area. Now we can use his legs, try to get in the end zone.”

Sunday is Josh Allen’s first game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The last time the Colts played the Bills was in November of 2021. The Colts dominated that game, winning 41-15. Jonathan Taylor scored five touchdowns.

The last time the Colts played the Bills in Indianapolis was in 2018. The Colts won 37-5. The Bills have not won in Indianapolis since 1998 (six straight losses).

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

