Colts ‘aware of’ report of player’s gambling

A detail view of an Indianapolis Colts helmet is seen resting on an equipment chest in game action during a NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 4, 2020, at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Colts player is being investigated for possible gambling, News 8 has learned.

The online publication Sports Handle reported the news Monday afternoon. It gave anonymity to a source that said at least some of the unnamed player’s bets were placed on the Colts in 2022 and 2023. The source described the player as not being a superstar, but that ardent NFL fans would likely recognize the name.

The Colts told News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff that they are “aware of” the report and will have “no further comment.”

NFL players and personnel are not allowed to engage in gambling in NFL facilities, disclose any nonpublic NFL information, enter a sportsbook during the NFL season, or maintain any social, business or personal relationships with sports gamblers.

Indiana Gaming Commission spokesperson, Jennifer Reske, sent a statement to News 8 on Monday afternoon: “We have received information pertaining to this matter and we are following developments. The IGC is not the lead agency on this matter, as it involves alleged violations of a league policy at this point. We will, however, continue to review information as it emerges to determine what, if any, regulatory actions are necessary.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.