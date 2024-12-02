27°
The game we’ve been waiting for, Heather Lloyd on Colts vs Patriots win

Heather Lloyd | Colts vs. Patriots

by: Parker Carlson
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts went into the Patriot’s den and did something we’ve been waiting almost twenty years for: they won in Foxboro.

Colts Contributor Heather Lloyd joined Daybreak to celebrate beating the Patriots.

“It was rivalry week for the Colts as they face their former nemesis in New England. Instead of Manning and Brady, two veterans at the top of their game, it was Richardson and May, the two youngest quarterbacks in the league,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd said May proved himself as a “starter and a potential star,” but the same couldn’t be said for Richardson until his comeback win.

Richardson was 12 of 24 for 109 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. “But when it mattered most, he was calm, cool, and confident,” Lloyd said.

“With the ball in his hands, Anthony Richardson ran it in for a 25-24 lead with seconds on the clock,” Lloyd said.

Armed with a win, the Colts head into bye week to battle their way into the playoffs.

