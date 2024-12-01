Colts beat Patriots on Richardson two-point conversion

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 01: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball up the field during the first half of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, Ma. (WISH) — The Colts beat the Patriots 25-24.

Anthony Richardson threw a three yard touchdown to Alec Pierce on fourth down with just 12 seconds left.

Shane Steichen made the gutsy call to go for two and the win, and Richardson ran straight up the middle to give the Colts the one point lead.

The Colts have a bye week next week. Their next game will be on Sunday, December 15 against the Broncos in Denver.

This story will be updated.