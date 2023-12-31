Colts beat Raiders 23-20, set up win-and-in game next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts entered Week 17 with a great chance at a wildcard berth, and even a division title, if they win their final two games of the regular season.

The team just got one step closer to such a feat, defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 23-20 on Sunday.

Up by 7 with less than five minutes to go, the Colts marched down the field and kicked a field goal to take a 23-13 lead with just 3:11 left in the game.

Las Vegas managed to score a touchdown to bring the score within 3 points, but a failed onside kick put the Colts in victory formation.

Indianapolis improves to 9-7, while the Raiders fall to 7-9. Las Vegas was eliminated from the postseason with the loss. Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen loved what his team did on Sunday.

“It is the ultimate team game,” Steichen said. “To have a chance with one game left, win-and-in, is huge. Credit to the players, credit to the coaches, we have to be at our very, very, very best come this week.”

The Colts, Jaguars, and Texans all enter the final week of the regular season tied for the AFC South. If the Jaguars lose next week, the winner of the Colts and Texans game will win the division.

If Jacksonville beats Tennessee next week, they win the division and the Colts vs. Texans game would become a win-or-go-home game to determine the AFC’s No. 7 seed.

In his second game back from injury, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor looked like his old self. The 2021 All-Pro finished just four yards short of the century mark, scoring a touchdown on the Colts’ opening drive.

“It was a huge win,” Taylor said. “We knew what was at stake. If we want to keep what we want to do in front of us, we knew we had to handle business today, it was no question.”

Taylor’s backup Trey Sermon also ran well behind the Colts’ offensive line, taking five carries for 32 yards.

“It’s good momentum when you are popping runs like that,” Steichen said. “Credit to the guys up front leading the charge and creating those holes for them… the one that [Sermon] hit around the edge was huge. To get those runs, pop those runs, it’s good, and the guys feed off that.”

The same offensive line kept Gardner Minshew upright as the Colts’ quarterback went for 224 passing yards and a touchdown.

More importantly, Minshew was only sacked once as the Colts neutralized the Raiders’ all-world pass rusher Maxx Crosby, and the rest of the Las Vegas defensive line.

“That’s the one thing in this league, everybody has a chance,” Minshew said. “Even when we were struggling a little bit there at 3-5, everybody pulled together instead of going apart, and we were able to get us in this position. Everybody is fired up for the opportunity and we are ready to go next week.”

The Colts were out-gained by the Raiders in nearly every statistical category, except rushing yards. Indianapolis ran for 134 combined yards on the ground and played turnover-free football to secure the win.

The Colts’ defense only allowed three points in the first half, playing a bend-don’t-break style that paired perfectly with the team’s style of offense against the Raiders.

Colts star wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. caught a team-high five passes, but his first catch was significant.

The USC product went over 100 catches on the season for the first time in his career, becoming just the fourth Colt to ever do so. Pittman Jr. joins the elite company of Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne, and Dallas Clark in that regard.

“It’s a nice accomplishment to have on your name,” Pittman Jr. said. “But it is more like a little side quest. We are on the road, so close to making the playoffs which will hopefully be my second time. Coming in [to the league] we made it my very first year and I thought, ‘Hey we are going to do this every single year.’ That’s not how it goes and just to be in this spot is awesome.”

BOX SCORE

Gardner Minshew completed 15 of his 23 passes for 224 yards, throwing a touchdown without turning the ball over. Minshew was only sacked once.

Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell finished with 299 yards on 30/47 passing, throwing two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Jonathan Taylor had 21 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Raiders running back Zamir White ran the ball 20 times for 71 yards, adding five catches for 35 yards through the air.

Colts second-year wide receiver Alec Pierce caught 1 ball for 58 yards and a touchdown.

Indy’s rookie WR Josh Downs had 2 catches for 53 yards.

Michael Pittman Jr. caught five passes for 46 yards.

Raiders All-Pro receiver Davante Adams had 13 catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

UP NEXT

The Colts return to action next Sunday with a win-or-go-home game at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Houston Texans, the time later to be determined.

The Raiders will host the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, time TBD.

