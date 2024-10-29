Colts to bench Anthony Richardson, start Joe Flacco against Vikings

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass during the first quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts beat the Steelers 27-24. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts are benching quarterback Anthony Richardson and starting Joe Flacco this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings, according to ESPN.

The benching comes on the heels of Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans, where Richardson removed himself during the third quarter and said he was tired.

Richarson was 10 for 32 for 175 yards and one touchdown. The number 4 overall pick in last year’s draft has a 44% completion percentage.

