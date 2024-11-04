Colts big defensive plays not enough to beat Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 03: Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco (15) passes the ball during the NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Minnesota Vikings on November 3rd, 2024, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. (Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts lost to the Vikings 21-13.

The Colts defense turned over the Vikings three times and got four sacks, but it was not enough to get the victory.

“I thought Gus (Bradley) and those guys did a heck of a job getting the turnovers,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. “They played good all game, they really did.”

While the defense made big plays, the Colts offense was not able to capitalize. The Colts offense struggled, turning the ball over twice. They did not run a single play inside the red zone.

Joe Flacco threw for just 179 yards after being named the starting quarterback moving forward earlier this week.

Jonathan Taylor did not get much going on the ground, with just 48 yards on the day.

“I got to keep looking at what we’re doing offensively,” Steichen said. “We got eight left. We’re halfway through the year now and just kind of look at scheme stuff and what we’re doing and we’ll go from there.”

“I think any time you have a day like we had tonight you’re probably surprised a little bit that you weren’t able to get it going,” Flacco said.

“You know coming in here against a team like this it’s going to be difficult, but I don’t think you ever anticipate something like that,” Flacco said.

Steichen said that Flacco is still their starting quarterback moving forward right now.

Steichen also talked about whether or not changing from one quarterback to the other has affected the offense.

“I don’t think so,” Steichen said. “It’s just like with any position. You got to roll and next guy up and obviously Joe went in there tonight for us.”

Kenny Moore II scored the Colts only touchdown on a fumble return in the first half. Grover Stewart bulldozed through the offensive line to get a strip sack on Sam Darnold. Moore II scooped up the ball and returned it 38 yards for the score.

The Colts fall to 4-5. They host the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 10.

More Colts coverage

Here’s how confident Chuck Pagano is in Joe Flacco

Here’s how Colts’ Ryan Kelly is dealing with another QB change

Colts players react to change at quarterback position

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF

Tune in at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV on every Colts Sunday for Countdown to Kickoff with News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun, former Colt Ken Dilger, Chuck Pagano, Colts Insider Kevin Bowen, and live hits from the stadium.

The only television postgame show airs right after the game with Anthony Calhoun and former Colt Marlin Jackson.