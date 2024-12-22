Colts break franchise record in win against Titans

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates the team's win against the Tennessee Titans after an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts had it going on the ground.

Everything that the Colts had hoped the dynamic duo of Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor could be came to fruition on Sunday against the Titans.

Taylor and Richardson spearheaded the Colts rushing attack and they set the franchise record for rushing yards in a single game with 335 yards in the 38-30 win against the Titans.

“It’s really cool,” Colts guard Quenton Nelson said. “It’s not why you play the game. You just play the game to win and that’s all you want to do, but when things like that happen, it’s pretty special.”

Taylor was especially explosive, breaking free on a 70 yard touchdown and a 65 yard touchdown.

The 65 yarder was his first one, and he had a little fun in the celebration. in the Colts loss to the Broncos last Sunday, Taylor dropped the ball before crossing the goal line. This time, he ran all the way into the tunnel and held onto the ball all the way until he got to the sideline. Colts running back Tyler Goodson even came over and tried to tug the ball away from Taylor during the celebration.

“I already had predetermined in my mind that the next time I’m going all the way into the tunnel, for sure,” Taylor said.

“That was awesome. Tyler Goodson came up to me and he tried to snatch the ball out of my hands,” Taylor said. “But that’s the type of teammates that we have. That’s the type of guys we have in the locker room. They understand the type of person I am, the type of player I am, and just know that I always try to do things the right way. I always try to be a leader. I always try to put the team first.”

Taylor totaled 218 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

“I don’t think he could have responded any better,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. “He was phenomenal all day.”

Richardson tacked on 70 yards and a touchdown.

Backup running backs Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson also had some success, with Sermon picking up 25 yards and Goodson getting 22 yards.

Taylor gave the credit to the offensive line after the game.

“You always have to show love to the guys up front,” Taylor said.

Good times with Jonathan Taylor on our #Colts Postgame Show. Big day for him with over 200 yards and 3 touchdowns. JT opens up about how today was redemption after last week's lost against #Broncos, and shares with us why he ran all the way into the tunnel after scoring his… pic.twitter.com/clCbGySg5K — Anthony Calhoun 📺 (@ACwishtv) December 22, 2024

With the win, the Colts keep their season alive. They still need help from other teams to make the playoffs, but they still have a chance.

The Colts will travel to New York to face the Giants on Sunday, December 29. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

More Colts coverage

Colts score 38 straight points and hold off Titans for the victory

Chuck Pagano praises Anthony Richardson’s growth since benching