Colts cancel last day of minicamp after positive offseason

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts got a gift from their new head coach Wednesday. Shane Steichen canceled Thursday’s scheduled practice, which would have been the last day of mandatory minicamp.

“I thought it was a good offseason, good start, good foundation of what we are trying to get done here. Then training camp will be here before we know it and we’ll be ready to roll,” Steichen said.

#Colts head coach Shane Steichen ended mandatory minicamp a day early today. He’s clearly happy with what he’s been seeing with the entire team. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/ioiSqxhzvC — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) June 14, 2023

So far, the focus has been on getting the team gelling. That’s been a success so far.

“I think the biggest thing I was looking for was the chemistry and the energy, you know what I mean?” Steichen said. “Really just detailing up what we want to get done offensively and defensively. Attention to detail is a big part of what I believe in and I thought the guys did that. We had our ups and downs at moments, but again, bouncing back and not making the same mistake twice was big for those guys. But was pleased with where everyone is at.”

Center Ryan Kelly said there’s a massive change in the team’s morale from last year’s tumultuous season.

“It really felt like it was the start of something new this year. I think that Shane’s done a great job,” Kelly said. “This is a place that people want to come to work every day. You want to sit with your coaches at lunch. You want to hang out with them. You want to expletive with them at the coffee maker, right? Those things, those little things that like, in an offseason you’re not in pads. It’s hard to say we’ll do this better or whatever. But the little things that you can build the team with now, I think we’ve done a great job of.”

The next time the Colts will be officially together will be at Grand Park for Training Camp in July.