Colts center Ryan Kelly doesn’t hold back when discussing possible 18-game NFL regular season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There has definitely been an uptick of discussion surrounding the future of the NFL regular season.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the possibility of an 18-game regular season during the Spring League Meeting in May. His comments came after talking about the idea during a recent episode of “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Colts center Ryan Kelly was asked Wednesday at the team’s mandatory minicamp if he had any appetite for an 18-game NFL regular season.

“Absolutely not,” Kelly said.

The NFL has played a 17-game regular season since the 2021 season.

“If people understood how hard it was to play 16 (games), then they took another one right?” Kelly said. “They get rid of preseason games. Well, OK, who’s that going to hurt? The guys that don’t have a shot. Undrafted guys or late-round guys that need to go out there and prove themselves. The fans see it as they don’t watch the preseason games. Well, they have no idea what goes on inside the building.”

Kelly has a unique perspective on the discussion as well since he serves as a vice president for the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) executive committee.

“Eighteen games sounds great when Roger’s saying it on the Pat McAfee podcast, but until you’re the one going out there putting the helmet on for 18 of those games, then come talk to me,” Kelly said.

There is a provision in the current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) that would prevent the addition of an 18th regular season game until the CBA expires after the 2030 league year. An 18th regular season game though could be added sooner if the league reaches an agreement with the NFLPA.

The Colts will conclude mandatory minicamp on Thursday. News 8 Sports will be at the team’s complex as well Thursday and will have coverage of minicamp on WISH-TV and WISHTV.com.