Indianapolis Colts

Colts coach search: 2 candidates ‘so far’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero has interviewed for the head coaching job with the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced Thursday.

The interview is the second the Colts have done since ending the season 4-12-1.

Team owner Jim Irsay tweeted at 6:23 p.m. Thursday, “So far we have completed interviews with Bubba Ventrone and Ejiro Evero…,” adding a football emoji and a muscled arm emoji.

“So far” could imply more interviews are ahead.

Evero, a United Kingdom native, 42, spent 2022 as the Denver Broncos’ defensive coordinator. Evero previously has coaching roles for the Los Angeles Rams, the Green Bay Packers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the San Francisco 49ers. “Evero began his coaching career at his alma mater, UC Davis, as an assistant in 2005,” the Colts announcement said.

A Pittsburgh native, Raymond “Bubba” Ventrone, 40, has been the Colts’ special teams coordinator since 2018. “Ventrone this season guided the Colts through transitions at punter (from Rigoberto Sanchez to Matt Haack) and kicker (from Rodrigo Blankenship to Chase McLaughlin),” said the announcement on Ventrone issued Wednesday. He played for the the Patriots, the Cleveland Browns and the 49ers from 2007-2014.

Jeff Saturday was named interim head coach of the Colts in November after the firing of Frank Reich.