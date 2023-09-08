Colts collaborate with Indiana company for 40th anniversary merch

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A milestone season of celebrations for the Indianapolis Colts includes a line of new merchandise recognizing signature moments for the organization since its move to the city.

The 2023-2024 NFL season marks 40 years since the franchise arrived in Indianapolis from Baltimore.

Indiana-based Homefield Apparel has again collaborated with the team for vintage-inspired clothing including sweatshirts, shirts and a jacket.

The theme was designed to represent each decade. The 1980s design highlights the Hoosier Dome on a blue T-shirt. A graphic displaying “Cardiac Colts” on a blue, hooded sweatshirt was created for the 1990s. A jacket celebrates the team’s Super Bowl XLI victory as the 2006 World Champs for the 2000s timeframe. The team’s mascot Blue, with three titles as NFL Mascot of the Year, is featured on a black tee for 2010s. The current decade is honored through a gray crewneck stating “For the Shoe.”

The Colts released the items for sale at its Pro Shop and online Friday ahead of Sunday’s regular season home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts organization first worked with New Palestine-based Homefield Apparel in 2022 when leaders described the pairing as one between two strong Indiana brands that helped showcase the spirit and passion of “Colts Nation” year-round.

Homefield Apparel first launched production in 2018. The clothing company offers collections for 175 different colleges and universities on its website.

The Colts introduced a 40th anniversary campaign in March at which time officials said it would come to fruition during the home opener.

“Sometimes it feels like the Colts moved to Indiana just yesterday,” said Roger VanDerSnick, Colts chief sales and marketing officer, in a statement. “We look forward to using this milestone to engage with friends, fans and neighbors across Colts Nation to get them ready for the 2023 season and the next era of Colts football.”

The players will wear a patch on their jerseys on Sunday that includes elements of the team’s history. They will include block numbering similar to that on the uniform and an outline of Lucas Oil Stadium in the shield.