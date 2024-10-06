Colts comeback falls short in Jacksonville

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WISH) — The Colts came back from a 14 point deficit in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to get the victory, with the Jaguars winning 37-34.

The Colts scored two touchdowns with less than 5 minutes remaining to tie the game at 34.

But, the Jaguars drove down the field in a two minute drill type drive to get into field goal range. Cam Little made a 49 yard kick with 17 seconds left to give them the lead.

Joe Flacco was excellent for the Colts, throwing for 359 yards and three touchdowns.

Trey Sermon led the team in rushing yards with 38 and tacked on a touchdown as well.

Alec Pierce paced the Colts in receiving yards, catching three passes for 134 yards and a touchdown. His 65 yard touchdown tied the game at 34.

The Colts defense was prone to the big play the entire game. Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. had an 85 yard touchdown catch in the first half. Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby had a 65 yard touchdown run in the second half. Plus, Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk had a 61 yard catch in the second half, and the Jaguars scored a touchdown later in the drive.

The Colts fall to 2-3 after the loss, including 0-2 against divisional opponents. They have not won in Jacksonville since 2014.

Tune in to the Colts Post Game Show live after every Colts game on WISH-TV to hear from Shane Steichen and Colts players.

This story will be updated.