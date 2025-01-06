Heather Lloyd boycotts Victory Blazer, feels Colts did not earn it

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts have pulled an unusual feat: many of the team’s top fans are more frustrated after a win than they were before kickoff.

Those who hoped to see post-season changes to signal the end of an era instead awoke to news that the team’s owner is committing to another campaign with the same leaders.

“I know you share my impatience and frustration,” Irsay wrote in an open letter to fans. “I know you invest your time, energy, and money into the Colts every year. More than anything, we want to reward you with division titles and playoff runs, and we’ve fallen short in the most painful ways possible.”

Irsay went on to express optimism, then delivered a decision that will – at the very least – prompt plenty of conversation.

“I’ve been evaluating our entire operation, and I believe in (General Manager) Chris Ballard and (Head coach) Shane Steichen and our collective ability to make the improvements needed to take us to the next level in 2025,” Irsay said.

The news was enough to prompt WISH-TV Colts contributor Heather Lloyd to make an unexpected fashion choice. The Colts beat the Jaguars in overtime, 26-23, but rather than donning her trademarked glitzy victory blazer, Lloyd came to Daybreak dressed in black and gray.

“We’re not celebrating today. This is a funeral for the 2024 season and this team has left us with very little to celebrate. A meaningless game between two bad teams – that’s what yesterday was. Remember when a meaningless game meant the Colts had already won the division and secured a bye week in the playoffs? The only thing either of these teams had to play for on Sunday was a draft pick!” Lloyd said

Heather’s Takes:

Defense looks dire

“The are still questions mainly around Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. The Colts have the most missed tackles in the NFL this season, and that’s not a record you want to own. I don’t see Gus Bradley coming back,” Lloyd said.

Richardson still rough

“Two years in, his accuracy is less than 50 percent, and so is his availability. Richardson has missed games for a variety of different injuries, and he was also benched for conduct,” Lloyd said. “If they decide to continue with Richardson, they’re going to have to bring in a quarterback to challenge him to start.”

Ballard’s Big Task

“Usually, there’s an end of season press conference by Chris Ballard this week. He’s going to have a lot of questions to answer and I’m sure some of them will be directed at him. I feel like I need to help him out a little this year, so let me tell you a few of the things I don’t want to hear,” Lloyd said.

“Number one: ‘We’re close.’ You’re not close … This team beat bad teams, lost to good teams, won when it didn’t matter, and lost when it did. The only thing you’re close to is securing a top draft pick.

“Number two: I don’t want to hear, ‘It’s on me.’ Obviously, it’s on you,” she said in exasperation. “It’s not on the fans who actually showed up to games and did their part. It’s condescending to say, ‘It’s on me,’ because it implies that there’s a world where it’s not on you, and that world does not exist.”

“And last: ‘We have to do better!’ We know. We watched your games. Every year, you say this and you don’t get better. Instead of telling us you have to do better, try telling us how you plan to do that.,” Lloyd said.