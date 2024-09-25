Colts cornerback named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones (40) tips the ball away from Chicago Bears tight end Gerald Everett (14) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week following his big day against the Bears.

Jones got two interceptions in the Colts 21-16 victory, their first of the season.

Jones added five tackles, a tackle for loss, and two passes defended to the stat line as well.

Jones is the first Colts player to win AFC Defensive Player of the Week since Kenny Moore II in Week 9 of the 2023 season. Moore Ii had two interceptions against the Panthers that week, which is also the last time that a Colts player had two interceptions in one game.

This is the first time that Jones has won AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Related coverage

‘Monster’ day from Jones elevates Colts over Bears

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF

Tune in at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV on every Colts Sunday for Countdown to Kickoff with News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun, former Colt Ken Dilger, Chuck Pagano, Colts Insider Kevin Bowen, and live hits from the stadium.

The only television postgame show airs right after the game with Anthony Calhoun and former Colt Marlin Jackson.