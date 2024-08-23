Colts defeat Bengals in final preseason game

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) carries the ball against Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Cedric Johnson (52) during an NFL preseason football game on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

CINCINNATI (WISH) — The Colts took down the Cincinnati Bengals 27-14 in the final preseason game of the year.

Anthony Richardson started the game for the Colts and played the first five drives of the game. He was impressive in the first drive, leading a 12 play, 80 yard drive that ended in a nine yard touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell.

However, after that, he showed some inconsistencies. On the second drive, he threw a pick six. The next two drives were three and outs, and the final drive also ended in a punt.

The Bengals did not play their starters in the game.

Richardson was 8/14 for 86 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He was the Colts leading passer for the game.

Jason Bean and Demetric Felton scored the other touchdowns for the Colts. Bean scored on a one yard touchdown rush and Felton had a 40 yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

Tyler Goodson was the Colts leading rusher, carrying the ball 13 times for 57 yards.

Laquon Treadwell was the Colts leading receiver, catching two passes for 33 yards.

The Colts will now wait for their regular season opener against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 8.