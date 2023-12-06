Colts defensive lineman suspended six games for violating NFL’s PED policy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Al-Quadin Muhammad has been suspended for six games without pay.

Muhammad has violated the NFL’s Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances.

With just five games left in the regular season, Muhammad would serve his sixth game in the first round of the playoffs if the Colts make the postseason.

If Indianapolis is eliminated from playoff contention and only plays five more games this year, Muhammad would be forced to sit out the first game of next season.

The 6’4 and 250-pound defensive lineman would still be able to participate in the offseason program, including preseason games in this scenario.

The news comes just two days after the Colts activated star defensive tackle Grover Stewart to the active roster. Stewart is returning from a six-game suspension for violating the same policy.

Muhammad has spent the 2023 NFL season on the Colts practice squad.

Muhammad has yet to make an appearance in a game this season, but the former Miami product played for the Chicago Bears last year. Muhammad accumulated 29 total tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble across 17 games and nine starts with the Bears.

He was resigned by Chris Ballard and the Colts last offseason after playing in 64 games with the Horseshoe from 2018-2021.

Muhammad was drafted by the Saints in the 6th round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

As for the rest of the team, the Colts are heading to Cincinnati to play the Bengals on Sunday at 1 p.m.

