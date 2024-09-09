Colts deliver excitement, even in defeat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Week one of the NFL season leaves the Indianapolis Colts in an all-too-familiar spot. They’ve now lost their last 11 opening games. So why is Colts Contributor Heather Lloyd smiling?

“The good news is, there was plenty to be excited about after week one,” Lloyd insisted on her weekly post-game analysis on WISH-TV’s Daybreak.

Heather’s roundup was not all sunshine and field goals. Before delivering any praise, she pointed out several of the problems.

Free Agent Frustration

“Texans wide receiver Nico Collins haunted the Colts all day long. Together with Stefon Diggs, who had two touchdowns, and running back Joe Mixon, who the Colts defense had NO answer for, the Texans still look very much like the playoff team they were last year,” she said, setting up a clear distinction between the two teams.

“Can I just say, two of those weapons — Diggs and Mixon — were acquired during free agency this spring.”

Her next question left the rest of the studio silent:

“Anyone remember who the Colts signed during free agency?”

The answer was, aside from Joe Flacco, not much.

Richardson’s Rifle

Lloyd says quarterback Anthony Richardson’s return to regular season action showed flashes of everything she had hoped for – and more.

“We hadn’t seen him since last October, but it didn’t take long to remember why watching him was so much fun,” she enthused. “Richardson hit wide receiver Alec Pierce with a 60-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and hit him long again in the fourth quarter before running one in for a touchdown.”

Lloyd lavished praise on Pierce, something she admits she’s done sparingly in the past.

I was pretty tough on Alec Pierce his first two seasons, and he gave me plenty of reasons to be,” she said. “But I think his third season will be a charm – and he’s off to a great start, so good for him!”

Dubious Defense

“The defense did not shine yesterday. It was the lack of experience in the backfield that had fans worried, but it was the guys up front and their inability to stop the run that was their real achilles heel,” Lloyd said.

She added: “They did have four sacks on CJ Stroud, which has been a point of emphasis the last few years. But with Deforest Buckner and Grover Stewart, the Colts defensive line was stalwart against the run last season and not so much on Sunday.”

Touchy Turf

Faulty footwork also caught Lloyd’s attention, though she’s not inclined to blame the players this time.

“The Capital Improvement Board installed new turf at Lucas Oil Stadium this offseason. It’s supposed to be softer and have a more grassy feel to it. But it also appeared to be very slippery,” Lloyd said. “Players on both teams slipped several times. I don’t know if they need to break it in, or spray it with something sticky, but it’s certainly something to keep your eye on as the season goes on.”

Wonderful Wisconsin Weather

The weather forecast for the next game is further fueling Lloyd’s optimism. Green Bay’s Lambeau Field may have a fearsome reputation, but the outlook for Sunday looks like it will tame the tundra completely.

“Exactly! It’s better to play in Green Bay in September than it is in December, so the Colts shouldn’t be slipping around too much this week against the Packers. Quarterback Jordan Love hurt his knee against the Eagles last week and is still questionable, so that could give the Colts a competitive advantage. But with Josh Jacobs, you better be able to stop the run!

We will see if the Colts seize those advantages Sunday at 1 p.m. Heather Lloyd will then join us Monday morning on Daybreak.

