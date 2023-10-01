Colts down big at halftime against the Rams

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 01: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts rushes against Russ Yeast #2 of the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts face a tall task heading into the locker room at Lucas Oil Stadium as the Los Angeles Rams hold a 20-0 halftime lead over the Horseshoe.

The Rams got the ball first to start the game, orchestrating a 9-play 75-yard drive that ended in a Kyren Williams rushing touchdown.

The Colts offense sputtered, punting 6 plays into its opening drive.

Another long drive ensued for Los Angeles, going the length of the field in a 10-play, 94-yard drive that concluded with yet another rushing touchdown, both by the Notre Dame product.

A pair of field goals by LA got the score to 20-0, where it ended heading into the locker room.

Colts’ kicker Matt Gay, the reigning AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, attempted a 47-yard field goal near the end of the first half but failed to put the team on the board with a wide-right miss.

Box Score

Anthony Richardson went 4/7 for 47 passing yards, adding 8 carries for 56 yards on the ground.

Matthew Stafford completed 14/18 passes for 185 yards.

Zack Moss had 5 carries for just 10 yards.

The Rams’ running back Kyren Williams took 17 carries for 76 yards and the game’s only 2 touchdowns.

Rookie wide receiver Josh Downs caught 2 passes for 34 yards.

Michael Pittman Jr. was held without a catch on 1 target.

LA’s standout rookie WR Puka Nacua caught 5 balls for 98 yards.

Immediately following the final whistle of that game, head to WISH-TV for the Colts’ postgame show featuring WISH-TV Sports Director Anthony Calhoun, former Colts’ safety Marlin Jackson, and the rest of the Sports 8 team.

For more Colts’ coverage on WISH-TV, head to the dedicated Colts homepage.

—

For more updates on the Colts all season, follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, and on Facebook.