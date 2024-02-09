Colts’ Dwight Freeney named to Hall of Fame

Former Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney is seen before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 10, 2019, in Indianapolis. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (WISH) — Former Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2024 class.

Freeney takes the honor in his second year of eligibility.

The Modern Era Class of 2024 was announced Thursday night during pregame festivities ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Jim Irsay, Colts owner and chief executive officer said in a news release, “Dwight built himself into one of the game’s most feared pass rushers with his trademark spin moves. He provided Colts fans with many thrilling moments as one of pro football’s all-time greats, and he truly deserves this honor.”

Also elected: linebacker Randy Gradishar, punt returner/kick returner/wide receiver Devin Hester, wide receiver Andre Johnson (played for Colts in 2015), defensive tackle Steve McMichael, defensive end Julius Peppers and linebacker Patrick Willis.