Colts exercise 5th-year option on star guard Quenton Nelson

FILE - Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) runs downfield to block against the Houston Texans in this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, file photo. In a move surprising no one, the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, exercised the fifth-year option on perennial All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson’s rookie contract. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — In a move surprising no one, the Indianapolis Colts exercised the fifth-year option on perennial All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson’s rookie contract.

Colts just exercised the 5th-year option of LG Quenton Nelson. Pretty easy call when you consider Nelson is the first player since Barry Sanders to start his career with three straight first-team All-Pro selections. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) April 28, 2021

Just in @WISH_TV — The #Colts exercise the fifth-year option on guard Quenton Nelson.



Surely, a lengthy contract extension is on the way next. Two pretty solid picks here (and a backup punter). pic.twitter.com/WtYxxMH36j — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) April 28, 2021

Nelson, the Colts’ first-round selection (sixth overall) in the 2018 draft, has started all 48 regular-season games and three postseason games at left guard.

He’s been voted an All-Pro in all three seasons — the first offensive lineman and the fifth player since the 1970 merger to be so honored.

The others were Barry Sanders, Keith Jackson, Lawrence Taylor and Earl Campbell.