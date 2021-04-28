Colts exercise 5th-year option on star guard Quenton Nelson

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — In a move surprising no one, the Indianapolis Colts exercised the fifth-year option on perennial All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson’s rookie contract.
Nelson, the Colts’ first-round selection (sixth overall) in the 2018 draft, has started all 48 regular-season games and three postseason games at left guard.
He’s been voted an All-Pro in all three seasons — the first offensive lineman and the fifth player since the 1970 merger to be so honored.
The others were Barry Sanders, Keith Jackson, Lawrence Taylor and Earl Campbell.