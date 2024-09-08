Colts explosive plays not enough to beat Texans

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts were not able to avenge their Week 18 loss from last season, losing to the Houston Texans in the season opener, 29-27.

The Colts hit on two explosive play touchdowns, both of which being over 50 yard passing touchdowns from Anthony Richardson. The first was a beautiful bomb to Alec Pierce that travelled over 65 yards in the air. The second was a laser from Richardson to Ashton Dulin over the middle of the field, which Dulin caught and ran in for the touchdown.

Richardson and Pierce had another deep ball connection in the fourth quarter for 57 yards to set up a Colts touchdown to trim the lead, but it wasn’t enough.

When the game came down to the wire, the Colts defense was not able to get the stops they needed. The Texans scored two touchdowns on their final two full drives, and were able to run the clock out on the Colts by picking up two big time first down conversions on third down.

The first conversion came on an incredible catch on the sideline by Nico Collins, and the second came on a Joe Mixon run up the middle, which the Colts were not able to stop the entire game.

The Texans ran all over the Colts, picking up 213 yards on the ground. Mixon was fed the ball 30 times on the ground, and he picked up 159 yards on 5.3 yards per carry.

Richardson completed nine of his 19 passes for 212 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He added 56 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The Colts Week 1 drought continues, as they have not won their first game of the season since 2013.

The Colts and Texans will play again on October 27 in Houston.

The Colts will look to get their first win of the season next week when they play the Packers at Lambeau Field at 1 p.m.

This story will be updated.

