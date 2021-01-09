Indianapolis Colts

Colts face Buffalo Bills on Wild Card Weekend

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Justin Houston, left, celebrates a fumble recovery with middle linebacker Anthony Walker (54) against the Houston Texans in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
by: Staff Reports
Posted:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WISH) – The Indianapolis Colts season continues Saturday as they face the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs.

The blue and white travel to New York to face the second seed Bills on Wild Card weekend.

Philip Rivers and the Colts got into the playoffs after beating the Jaguars and getting some help from the Bills, who defeated the Miami Dolphins last Sunday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

If the Colts beat Josh Allen and the Bills, they would travel to Kansas next weekend to play the Chiefs.

