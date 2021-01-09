Colts face Buffalo Bills on Wild Card Weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WISH) – The Indianapolis Colts season continues Saturday as they face the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs.
The blue and white travel to New York to face the second seed Bills on Wild Card weekend.
Philip Rivers and the Colts got into the playoffs after beating the Jaguars and getting some help from the Bills, who defeated the Miami Dolphins last Sunday.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.
If the Colts beat Josh Allen and the Bills, they would travel to Kansas next weekend to play the Chiefs.
