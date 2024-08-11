Colts fall in Broncos in preseason opener

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) rolls out of the pocket against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Westfield, Ind. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts dropped their preseason opener to the Broncos, 34-30.

Anthony Richardson started the game for the Colts and played the first two drives. The Colts picked up only one first down in those drives, on a 19 yard catch by Mo Allie-Cox. Both drives ended in punts.

Richardson finished 2-4 for 25 yards.

The Colts defense, while giving up 34 points, was able to cause some chaos. They forced three turnovers, including one that was returned for a touchdown. Rookie cornerback Micah Abraham had a fumble return touchdown in the third quarter. While the starters were still in the game, Kenny Moore II picked off Broncos starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

The Broncos got nearly double the first downs the Colts had (32-17) and outgained them 410 yards to 283.

Sam Ehlinger was the Colts leading passer, going 5/6 for 80 yards. Jason Bean led the Colts on the ground with 24 yards on four carries and D.J. Montgomery was the Colts leading receiver with 45 yards on two catches.

The Colts will host the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday at 7 p.m. for their second of three preseason games.

This story will be updated.