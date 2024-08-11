Colts fall to Broncos in preseason opener

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) rolls out of the pocket against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Westfield, Ind. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts dropped their preseason opener to the Broncos, 34-30.

Anthony Richardson started the game for the Colts and played the first two drives. The Colts picked up only one first down in those drives, on a 19 yard catch by Mo Allie-Cox. Both drives ended in punts.

Richardson finished 2/4 for 25 yards.

“Just being able to put my uniform back on and being able to go back out there in front of the fans and all the supporters, it’s a blessing because I know I definitely missed it last year a lot,” Richardson said.

The Colts defense, while giving up 34 points, was able to cause some chaos. They forced three turnovers, including one that was returned for a touchdown. Rookie cornerback Micah Abraham had a forced fumble that he also returned for a touchdown in the third quarter. While the starters were still in the game, Kenny Moore II picked off Broncos starting quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

“My dad, he’s big on when the opportunity comes, make the best of it,” Abraham said. “So, I always take that to heart.”

“Everybody can’t make that play,” Kenny Moore II said on Abraham. “Whenever I run into piles, I’m not thinking, you know, grab the ball. Everybody just can’t do it.”

The Broncos got nearly double the first downs the Colts had (32-17) and outgained them 410 yards to 283.

Sam Ehlinger was the Colts leading passer, going 5/6 for 80 yards. Jason Bean led the Colts on the ground with 24 yards on four carries and D.J. Montgomery was the Colts leading receiver with 45 yards on two catches.

The Colts will host the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday at 7 p.m. for their second of three preseason games.