Indianapolis Colts

Colts fall to Ravens 24-10; switch to WISH-TV for Postgame Show

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 08: Bobby Okereke #58 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates with teammates after a fumble recovery against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH/AP) — The Indianapolis Colts lost to the Baltimore Ravens 24-10 on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Watch the Postgame Show now for live podium interviews and analysis from Anthony Calhoun and our Colts analyst.

PREVIOUS:

The Indianapolis Colts are 5-2 for the second straight season.

Now comes the real test — a four-game stretch against some of the league’s top teams.

Trending Headlines

The first is Sunday when Indy faces reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Colts quarterback Philip Rivers has thrown six touchdowns in his last two games and the Colts have picked off a league-high 11 passes.

Baltimore is trying to rebound from a home loss to Pittsburgh, the NFL’s last unbeaten team.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Biden seeks to move quickly and build out his administration

Politics /

‘Trump can still win’: President’s supporters remain defiant after Biden’s victory

Election /

Stacey Abrams credited for boosting Democrats in Georgia

Election /

Eta expected to be hurricane and strike Florida Keys

Weather /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.