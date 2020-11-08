Colts fall to Ravens 24-10; switch to WISH-TV for Postgame Show

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 08: Bobby Okereke #58 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates with teammates after a fumble recovery against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH/AP) — The Indianapolis Colts lost to the Baltimore Ravens 24-10 on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Watch the Postgame Show now for live podium interviews and analysis from Anthony Calhoun and our Colts analyst.

How would you grade the Colts first half performance against the Ravens? — WISH-TV (@WISH_TV) November 8, 2020

PREVIOUS:

The Indianapolis Colts are 5-2 for the second straight season.

Now comes the real test — a four-game stretch against some of the league’s top teams.

Trending Headlines

The first is Sunday when Indy faces reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Colts quarterback Philip Rivers has thrown six touchdowns in his last two games and the Colts have picked off a league-high 11 passes.

Baltimore is trying to rebound from a home loss to Pittsburgh, the NFL’s last unbeaten team.