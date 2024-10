Colts fall to Texans in crucial AFC South game

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Houston Texans defensive end Dylan Horton (92) tackles Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (1) on the punt return in the second quarter during the NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans on October 27, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

HOUSTON (WISH) — The Colts lost to the Texans in Houston, 23-20.

Anthony Richardson threw for 175 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown in his return from injury.

The Colts fall to 4-4 and two games behind the Texans in the AFC South.

The Colts take on the Vikings next week at 8:20 p.m.

This story will be updated.