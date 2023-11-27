Colts fans celebrate win against Buccaneers as they leave Lucas Oil Stadium in the rain

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a rainy and cold day outside, but Colts fans were warm inside Lucas Oil Stadium, ready to watch the team beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The team had a pretty good handle on this game, and fans were excited to take in the energy of a Colts win, even if some fans decided to cheer for both teams.

Lawrence Clark is from Lafayette, Indiana, but said he likes to cheer for both teams.

“I love Tampa. I’ve loved Tampa forever, but you’ve got to root for your hometown,” Clark said. “I thought Tampa was going to come back, but they got the ball back and the game was over.”

Jerry Waterson lives in Greenwood, Indiana, now, but spent most of his adult life in Tampa after moving there from Indiana in the 1970s.

“I’m a multi-fan. I like both teams. I’ve been in Tampa for 40+ years. Moved back here three years ago,” Waterson said. “A lot of mistakes by both teams, and luckily Indy held on.”

One fan got a chance to experience a Colts win for his first-ever NFL game.

“It was nice. We were at the 50-yard line,” said Cristian Miramostes, of Lafayette, Indiana. “It was a good game. It was close. Back to back. It was all till the end.”

Some were disappointed that Anthony Richardson was not able to play the rest of the season, but are ready to see the full picture next year.

“It’s a shame not to see him,” Waterson said. “It would have been nice to see the guy do the whole year because I feel like he had a lot of talent, and with a backup, you can’t really put the whole team together.”

The Colts will be on the road next week against the Titans in Tennessee.