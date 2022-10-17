Indianapolis Colts

Colts fans excited about win over Jaguars, looking ahead to Titans game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts fans were thrilled to finally come away with a win against Jacksonville so much they were lining up after the game to tell News 8 about the game.

Scott Munro said, “Very tight game. I felt like the Colts pushed through and they got a very good win here tonight. They needed that. It feels unbelievable. It was a good win. They pushed through this and I’m probably going to have to change my underwear tonight.”

Korey Lee said, “I mean it was pretty scary because they started on the 10-yard line and they literally gave up 90 straight yards. It was pretty scary at the end but luckily they did what they needed to do and they came back.”

Fans say it was a nail-biter but the energy was high in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Amelia MacKinnon said, “It was chaotic but fun. There were people dancing and going completely crazy. It was awesome. I was in a different space than I’m usually in so there was just a lot more dancing around and jumping and just excitement.”

“The energy was insane,” said Munro. “It got pretty hype in the stadium. Very good win.”

After that win things are looking up for the Colts. Loyal fans said a Superbowl run just could be in the future.

Nate Engstrand said, “I think the rest of the season is looking good. Superbowl contenders, winning the conference. I think it could be a good season.”

“Just excited,” said MacKinnon. “Excited for the future and excited for them. It’s about time!”

The Colts got their revenge on the Jaguars after a loss earlier this season; now it is time to get their revenge on the Titans when they travel to Nashville this week.