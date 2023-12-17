Colts fans excited as team remains in playoff mix

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts fans were brimming with confidence before Saturday afternoon’s face-off the Indianapolis Colts and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I think we are going to win, outright,” Colts fan Tim Mihalik said as he walked into Lucas Oil Stadium. “I think Pittsburgh is in a spiral going down, and I think we should be able to take them out easily.”

Mihalik’s prediction rang true as the Colts scored 27 unanswered points to vanquish the Steelers.

“I was so happy. I believe in my Colts and everything, and I’ve been a fan since day one,” said Colts fan Kersty Nash.

Matt Gibson also invests a lot of his time and passion into the Colts. He drove down from Northwest Indiana with some friends and they were not going into the game until their thirst was quenched and hunger satisfied.

“We got some fresh deer sausage that my 14-year-old son harvested this year,” Gibson said. “We got that back from the butcher. We had our company Christmas party last night and we had a food truck they made some tacos so we have some fresh tortillas.”

Gibson and other fans have a fresh outlook on the remainder of the season as a spot in the playoffs is within the Colts grasp.

“Last three games are huge, given the injuries that we have suffered,” Colts fan Albert Gonzalez said. “It’s really nice to see that we have rebounded and turned our season around.”

Fans coming to and from the game also had to compete with basketball fans at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where #3 Purdue knocked off top ranked Arizona.