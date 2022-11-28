Indianapolis Colts

Colts fans excited for Monday Night Football in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 20: A Indianapolis Colts fan against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday Night Football is almost here and WISH-TV is proud to be your home for live and exclusive coverage of the matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium between the Indianapolis Colts and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Colts are excited to bring fans the ultimate experience, including “The Colts Light Show,” presented by Coca-Cola.

The light show will happen during pregame player introductions and a halftime performance featuring the Colts Cheerleaders and Colts Drumline.

Fans inside Lucas Oil Stadium can join “The Colts Light Show” by downloading the latest version of the Colts app and using it to sync their smartphone’s flashlight to the music.

Colts light show graphic. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Colts)

In addition, the Indianapolis skyline will also be lit up in Colts blue for the national primetime game.

The excitement for Monday Night Football is bringing out all of the superfans, including Elias Otero, who was voted “Colts Fan of the Year” in 2021 under the name, “Lucha Blue.”

Otero says he and his son travel hours to attend every Colts home game.

“We try just to get it hype. Bring the juice—especially Monday Night Football! We’ve got an awesome light show they will be putting on in the stadium. We’ve got some cool gear. We’re ready,” Otero said.

Fans attending the game are welcome to watch WISH-TV’s team cover Monday Night Football live and in person!

WISH-TV anchors Phil Sanchez and Alexis Rogers will be set up outside the Pro Shop entrance on the northeast side of Lucas Oil Stadium.

For some tailgating fun, visit the WISH-TV setup near Gate 10.

Fans who don’t have tickets to the big game can join WISH-TV for an All-Access event at Ale Emporium (8617 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis) and enjoy food, games, and beverages.

Pregame coverage on WISH-TV begins at 4 p.m. and kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m.