Colts fans react to Jonathan Taylor’s contract extension

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jonathan Taylor’s contract extension, announced Saturday, created lots of buzz on Sunday around Indianapolis.

The $42 million, three-year deal makes the Colts’ No. 28 one of the highest-paid running backs in the NFL. At $14 million a year, it puts him at third among others based on yearly average salaries. Only the San Francisco 49ers’ Christian McCaffery and the New Orleans Saints’ Alvin Kamara get paid more per year.

“JT” practiced with the team this week and was expected to start at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Titans.

A quick scroll through the WISH-TV Facebook comments on the story about the deal shows mixed reactions.

Brian Lawrence was excited about what this means for the team moving forward. “This Is huge!” Lawrence wrote. ” Colts will dominate now with Taylor and [Anthony] Richarson!!! I Love It!!! Good Move Colts!”‘

However, Max King was glad that the drama surrounding the running back had ended. “Should have done that in the first place,” King wrote.

Fans tailgating Sunday morning outside Lucas Oil Stadium before the matchup with the AFC South rivals were excited to take the field.

DeSean Sheppard says he hopes the deal means no more distractions in the locker room. “I have mixed emotions about it right now. We didn’t have to go through a roller coaster ride like we did about it. I like ‘JT ,’ OK? But I’m a Colts fan. Anytime you put something before the Colts organization, you get mixed emotions about that.”