Indianapolis Colts

Colts fans react to news Matt Ryan will be on the bench, Sam Ehlinger starts against the Commanders

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This city is full of colts superfans and many of them said it is time for a shake-up at quarterback.

Lucas LeJeune, a Dutch Colts superfan said, “I was texting my host mother during the [Titans] game ‘I think they should put Ehlinger in and Matt Ryan out’ and now they’re actually doing it, so I agree with the decision and I think it’s a good thing to see.

LeJeune lives in the Netherlands but got hooked on the Colts when he was a foreign exchange student in the Netherlands.

“Exactly the day I arrived in Indianapolis from the airport Andrew Luck announced his retirement and now I’m back here again for the first time after my exchange year and the story continues,” LeJeune said.

Rick Stevens is a well-known fan, he said he was hoping to see the season turn around under Ryan but is looking to see what Ehlinger will bring to the table.

“I think he can surprise me. My main thing is in preseason he played very well but he played against 3rd and 4th string players on the opposing teams so that would be my only hold back on that,” said Stevens. “But I do believe in him. He was a great quarterback at texas and I do think he will be good for us.”

Mike Bostic, another Colts superfan said, “I wasn’t really surprised based upon yesterday’s performance and what we’ve seen through most of the season. I think we’ll find out in a few weeks if it was the right move. We will see how the team performs next week and the following weeks and hopefully, there’s more consistency so hopefully, time will tell.”

Not every fan was on board with putting Ryan on the bench. Superfan and collector Sang Nguyen does not agree with the change in the lineup.

“If he’s not injured I do not think we should have done this to him,” Nguyen said. “This is not a one-man problem we just need to run the ball better but with the o-line struggling we wouldn’t run the ball much.”

The one thing each fan made clear was their support of the Colts, no matter what, and their desire to see them in the playoffs.