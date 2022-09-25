Indianapolis Colts

Colts fans ready for home opener

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts and the Lucas Oil Stadium are ready to welcome back fans this season.

Game day celebrations and tailgating are a longstanding tradition for the home opener that mostly takes place off-site in private parking lots and garages across downtown Indianapolis. You can expect to see well-tended tailgating areas with die-hard fans, sizzling grills, adult beverages, games, and other activities.



News 8 spotted several colts fans tailgating at Missouri and Church ahead of the game. Fans told us they traveled from the southern parts of the state just to support the team and participate in their annual traditions of grilling barbeque, hot dogs and having a cold one among friends and family.

Kick-off is at 1 p.m., and fans heading to the game should note that paper passes are no longer used at colts-controlled parking lots. Instead, fans will need mobile parking passes to enter. Once inside the stadium, all concessions, memorabilia, and other purchases are entirely cashless. In addition, there will be access to hand sanitizer stations throughout the stadium for those concerned about sanitation.

