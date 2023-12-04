Colts fans travel to support team in Nashville

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts fans with the Indy Blue Crew traveled to Nashville to support the team during their close win against the Tennessee Titans.

Brent Vogel is the president of the Indy Blue Crew. He organized the fans that traveled to Nashville on two buses for this game.

He called the back and forth game a rollercoaster.

“We were 5th row in the corner of the end zone where Pittman scored that touchdown at the end,” Vogel said. “I mean, it was a rollercoaster ride. I mean it was back and forth. I didn’t know how it would go in the end, but to see us come through, It was nice to see that happen. It was a good win.”

Vogel said the Indy Blue Crew takes this trip every year.

“We have two buses with 100 people on the buses heading down to Nashville on Saturday. We hung out in Nashville yesterday and we went into the Titans stadium today,” Vogel said. “All of us had seats by one another. It was crazy. A lot of Colts fans. A lot of them cheering them on and we had a blast.”

Vogel said he could not have asked for a better day for this trip and was glad to see the Colts take home a win while he was there.

“We went back and forth with the score of the game. At one minute, you thought we’re gonna take off, we’re gonna put on a bunch of points on this team and end up getting a nice little lead, and then before you know it, something else happens and it’s a tie score,” Vogel said. “I mean, even talking to the Titans fans around me, no one really knew who was going to win this game. It was a rollercoaster ride. I am just glad the Colts came out at the end.”