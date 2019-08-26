Colts fans weigh in on economic impact of Luck’s retirement

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – There is no doubt that people spend a lot of money on their favorite team.

Tickets to game, gear and the overall fan experience all have an economic impact on cities that host professional sports.

News 8 asked fans and ticketholders how they imagined quarterback Andrew Luck’s retirement would affect money coming into Lucas Oil Stadium.

When the news broke about Luck’s retirement, fans were shocked.

“The first message I got was from a friend of mine that lives out of state and all the message said was, ‘Are you OK?’,” said season ticket holder Keith Biro.

The news came especially hard on Biro considering this was the first year that he and his fiancée decided to buy season tickets.

“It has been an emotional roller coaster of ups and downs and loops and turns and spins, but it is what it is,” said Biro.

Biro said he thought with talks of the Colts being a Super Bowl contender, it would be the perfect year.

“I still think we would have bought them. It was something we had talked about doing for the past year and a half now. It just seemed like the time was right and everything was good. Maybe we would have been a little more apprehensive, but I still think we’d be right where we are right now,” said Biro.

Many fans responding to a post about Luck’s retirement on News 8’s Facebook page commented that they were disappointed in the timing. One person even said if she were a season ticket holder, she would want her money back.

“I think the atmosphere may be a little different. Stands may be a little empty in the beginning for the tickets that weren’t already sold,” said Biro.

Some are taking their frustrations to social media.

“I think it is a little ridiculous. I saw the videos of people burning their jerseys today, and it’s a little disheartening,” said Biro.

Others are say they are sticking with the horseshoe.

“I have been looking forward to going to a game at some point soon and I don’t see his retirement changing that in the future,” says Mark Vecchio, a fan.

Some people have posted saying their frustration with Luck and his decision came from the timing of it all but that they will continue to support the Colts.