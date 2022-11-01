Indianapolis Colts

Colts fire offensive coordinator amid team struggles

(INDIANAPOLIS) The Indianapolis Colts have fired the team’s offensive coordinator after a disappointing start to the 2022 season.

The team announced Tuesday morning that Marcus Brady had been relieved of duties as offensive coordinator.

“This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team,” head coach Frank Reich said in a news release. “I appreciate Marcus’s commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward.”

Brady’s removal comes one week after the team benched starting quarterback Matt Ryan and replaced him with Sam Ehlinger.

The Colts (3-4-1) have scored just 12 touchdowns in the first eight games of the season, ranking 29th in the NFL.

“This morning we relieved Marcus Brady of his duties as Offensive Coordinator. I wish this good man all the best,” Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted.