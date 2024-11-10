Despite another loss, Steichen said that Flacco is still their guy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts offense had their second straight poor game with Joe Flacco at the helm on Sunday, losing to the Bills 30-20.

In Flacco’s first game after being named the starting quarterback, the Colts offense failed to score a touchdown.

In Flacco’s second game after replacing Anthony Richardson, he committed four turnovers. Three were interceptions and one was a fumble he lost on a strip sack.

The first interception was on the first drive of the game for the Colts. It was returned for a touchdown by Bills cornerback Taron Johnson.

Despite the rough offensive play after the quarterback change, Colts head coach Shane Steichen said he did not consider switching back to Richardson during the loss to the Bills.

“Until I say otherwise, right now, Joe (Flacco) is our guy right now,” Steichen said.

Steichen explained why they were sticking with Flacco.

“Obviously, just a guy that is a veteran guy,” Steichen said. “Obviously we’ve had two games that he’d like to have back. but we’ll keep battling through it and see where it goes.”

Steichen has been consistent since they made the change at quarterback that Flacco would be the starter moving forward. He was asked what Richardson would have to do to make them reevaluate the decision.

“He’s (Richardson) going through that process every week, preparing like the starter, going through his process, getting his reps out there on the practice field,” Steichen said. “We go from there.”

Flacco’s final stat line against the Bills was 26/35 passing for 272 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.

The Colts play the Jets on Sunday, November 17 in New York looking to snap their three-game losing streak. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

